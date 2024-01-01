20 Costa Rican colóns to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert CRC to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 crc
0.012 kwd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00060 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CRC0.00060 KWD
5 CRC0.00298 KWD
10 CRC0.00596 KWD
20 CRC0.01193 KWD
50 CRC0.02982 KWD
100 CRC0.05965 KWD
250 CRC0.14912 KWD
500 CRC0.29824 KWD
1000 CRC0.59647 KWD
2000 CRC1.19294 KWD
5000 CRC2.98236 KWD
10000 CRC5.96471 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 KWD1676.53000 CRC
5 KWD8382.65000 CRC
10 KWD16765.30000 CRC
20 KWD33530.60000 CRC
50 KWD83826.50000 CRC
100 KWD167653.00000 CRC
250 KWD419132.50000 CRC
500 KWD838265.00000 CRC
1000 KWD1676530.00000 CRC
2000 KWD3353060.00000 CRC
5000 KWD8382650.00000 CRC
10000 KWD16765300.00000 CRC