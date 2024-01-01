Costa Rican colóns to Armenian drams today

Convert CRC to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
741.53 amd

₡1.000 CRC = ֏0.7415 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74340.7652
Low0.72500.7250
Average0.73530.7420
Change0.37%-3.09%
1 CRC to AMD stats

The performance of CRC to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7434 and a 30 day low of 0.7250. This means the 30 day average was 0.7353. The change for CRC to AMD was 0.37.

The performance of CRC to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7652 and a 90 day low of 0.7250. This means the 90 day average was 0.7420. The change for CRC to AMD was -3.09.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Armenian Dram
1 CRC0.74153 AMD
5 CRC3.70767 AMD
10 CRC7.41534 AMD
20 CRC14.83068 AMD
50 CRC37.07670 AMD
100 CRC74.15340 AMD
250 CRC185.38350 AMD
500 CRC370.76700 AMD
1000 CRC741.53400 AMD
2000 CRC1,483.06800 AMD
5000 CRC3,707.67000 AMD
10000 CRC7,415.34000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Costa Rican Colón
1 AMD1.34856 CRC
5 AMD6.74280 CRC
10 AMD13.48560 CRC
20 AMD26.97120 CRC
50 AMD67.42800 CRC
100 AMD134.85600 CRC
250 AMD337.14000 CRC
500 AMD674.28000 CRC
1000 AMD1,348.56000 CRC
2000 AMD2,697.12000 CRC
5000 AMD6,742.80000 CRC
10000 AMD13,485.60000 CRC