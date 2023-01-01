1 thousand Armenian drams to Costa Rican colóns

Convert AMD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
1368.36 crc

1.00000 AMD = 1.36836 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.053587.58211.433441.646480.962918.4134
1GBP1.1536711.21535101.0371.653671.899431.1108721.2423
1USD0.94920.822808183.13441.360651.562870.91417.4783
1INR0.01141790.009897330.012028710.01636690.01879930.01099420.210241

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Costa Rican Colón
1 AMD1.36836 CRC
5 AMD6.84180 CRC
10 AMD13.68360 CRC
20 AMD27.36720 CRC
50 AMD68.41800 CRC
100 AMD136.83600 CRC
250 AMD342.09000 CRC
500 AMD684.18000 CRC
1000 AMD1368.36000 CRC
2000 AMD2736.72000 CRC
5000 AMD6841.80000 CRC
10000 AMD13683.60000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Armenian Dram
1 CRC0.73080 AMD
5 CRC3.65400 AMD
10 CRC7.30800 AMD
20 CRC14.61600 AMD
50 CRC36.54000 AMD
100 CRC73.08000 AMD
250 CRC182.70000 AMD
500 CRC365.40000 AMD
1000 CRC730.80000 AMD
2000 CRC1461.60000 AMD
5000 CRC3654.00000 AMD
10000 CRC7308.00000 AMD