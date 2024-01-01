Colombian pesos to CFP francs today

Convert COP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
27 xpf

$1.000 COP = ₣0.02655 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02790.0289
Low0.02660.0266
Average0.02730.0277
Change-1.95%-6.61%
View full history

1 COP to XPF stats

The performance of COP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0279 and a 30 day low of 0.0266. This means the 30 day average was 0.0273. The change for COP to XPF was -1.95.

The performance of COP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0289 and a 90 day low of 0.0266. This means the 90 day average was 0.0277. The change for COP to XPF was -6.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFP Franc
1 COP0.02655 XPF
5 COP0.13276 XPF
10 COP0.26552 XPF
20 COP0.53104 XPF
50 COP1.32760 XPF
100 COP2.65520 XPF
250 COP6.63800 XPF
500 COP13.27600 XPF
1000 COP26.55200 XPF
2000 COP53.10400 XPF
5000 COP132.76000 XPF
10000 COP265.52000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Colombian Peso
1 XPF37.66190 COP
5 XPF188.30950 COP
10 XPF376.61900 COP
20 XPF753.23800 COP
50 XPF1,883.09500 COP
100 XPF3,766.19000 COP
250 XPF9,415.47500 COP
500 XPF18,830.95000 COP
1000 XPF37,661.90000 COP
2000 XPF75,323.80000 COP
5000 XPF188,309.50000 COP
10000 XPF376,619.00000 COP