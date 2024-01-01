1 thousand Colombian pesos to Uruguayan pesos

Convert COP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
10.01 uyu

1.00000 COP = 0.01001 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 COP0.01001 UYU
5 COP0.05004 UYU
10 COP0.10007 UYU
20 COP0.20015 UYU
50 COP0.50037 UYU
100 COP1.00074 UYU
250 COP2.50185 UYU
500 COP5.00370 UYU
1000 COP10.00740 UYU
2000 COP20.01480 UYU
5000 COP50.03700 UYU
10000 COP100.07400 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Colombian Peso
1 UYU99.92590 COP
5 UYU499.62950 COP
10 UYU999.25900 COP
20 UYU1998.51800 COP
50 UYU4996.29500 COP
100 UYU9992.59000 COP
250 UYU24981.47500 COP
500 UYU49962.95000 COP
1000 UYU99925.90000 COP
2000 UYU199851.80000 COP
5000 UYU499629.50000 COP
10000 UYU999259.00000 COP