1,000 cop
1.10 ron

$1.000 COP = L0.001102 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0012
Change-2.01%-6.75%
1 COP to RON stats

The performance of COP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for COP to RON was -2.01.

The performance of COP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for COP to RON was -6.75.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Romanian Leu
1 COP0.00110 RON
5 COP0.00551 RON
10 COP0.01102 RON
20 COP0.02204 RON
50 COP0.05511 RON
100 COP0.11022 RON
250 COP0.27556 RON
500 COP0.55111 RON
1000 COP1.10222 RON
2000 COP2.20444 RON
5000 COP5.51110 RON
10000 COP11.02220 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Colombian Peso
1 RON907.26300 COP
5 RON4,536.31500 COP
10 RON9,072.63000 COP
20 RON18,145.26000 COP
50 RON45,363.15000 COP
100 RON90,726.30000 COP
250 RON226,815.75000 COP
500 RON453,631.50000 COP
1000 RON907,263.00000 COP
2000 RON1,814,526.00000 COP
5000 RON4,536,315.00000 COP
10000 RON9,072,630.00000 COP