10 thousand Colombian pesos to Romanian leus

Convert COP to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 cop
11.81 ron

1.00000 COP = 0.00118 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Romanian Leu
1 COP0.00118 RON
5 COP0.00591 RON
10 COP0.01181 RON
20 COP0.02363 RON
50 COP0.05907 RON
100 COP0.11814 RON
250 COP0.29535 RON
500 COP0.59069 RON
1000 COP1.18138 RON
2000 COP2.36276 RON
5000 COP5.90690 RON
10000 COP11.81380 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Colombian Peso
1 RON846.46600 COP
5 RON4232.33000 COP
10 RON8464.66000 COP
20 RON16929.32000 COP
50 RON42323.30000 COP
100 RON84646.60000 COP
250 RON211616.50000 COP
500 RON423233.00000 COP
1000 RON846466.00000 COP
2000 RON1692932.00000 COP
5000 RON4232330.00000 COP
10000 RON8464660.00000 COP