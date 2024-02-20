2000 Romanian leus to Colombian pesos

Convert RON to COP at the real exchange rate

2,000 ron
1,692,148 cop

1.00000 RON = 846.07400 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8555751.0768589.3621.454341.648950.9506518.3634
1 GBP1.168811.25865104.4491.699871.927341.1111221.4636
1 USD0.928650.794502182.98461.350551.531280.8827517.0529
1 INR0.01119040.009574090.012050410.01627470.01845250.01063750.205495

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Colombian Peso
1 RON846.07400 COP
5 RON4230.37000 COP
10 RON8460.74000 COP
20 RON16921.48000 COP
50 RON42303.70000 COP
100 RON84607.40000 COP
250 RON211518.50000 COP
500 RON423037.00000 COP
1000 RON846074.00000 COP
2000 RON1692148.00000 COP
5000 RON4230370.00000 COP
10000 RON8460740.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Romanian Leu
1 COP0.00118 RON
5 COP0.00591 RON
10 COP0.01182 RON
20 COP0.02364 RON
50 COP0.05910 RON
100 COP0.11819 RON
250 COP0.29548 RON
500 COP0.59097 RON
1000 COP1.18193 RON
2000 COP2.36386 RON
5000 COP5.90965 RON
10000 COP11.81930 RON