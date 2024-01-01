Colombian pesos to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert COP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
19.14 etb

$1.000 COP = Br0.01914 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01910.0191
Low0.01410.0138
Average0.01490.0146
Change36.17%31.45%
1 COP to ETB stats

The performance of COP to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0191 and a 30 day low of 0.0141. This means the 30 day average was 0.0149. The change for COP to ETB was 36.17.

The performance of COP to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0191 and a 90 day low of 0.0138. This means the 90 day average was 0.0146. The change for COP to ETB was 31.45.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 COP0.01914 ETB
5 COP0.09571 ETB
10 COP0.19143 ETB
20 COP0.38285 ETB
50 COP0.95713 ETB
100 COP1.91426 ETB
250 COP4.78565 ETB
500 COP9.57130 ETB
1000 COP19.14260 ETB
2000 COP38.28520 ETB
5000 COP95.71300 ETB
10000 COP191.42600 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Colombian Peso
1 ETB52.23960 COP
5 ETB261.19800 COP
10 ETB522.39600 COP
20 ETB1,044.79200 COP
50 ETB2,611.98000 COP
100 ETB5,223.96000 COP
250 ETB13,059.90000 COP
500 ETB26,119.80000 COP
1000 ETB52,239.60000 COP
2000 ETB104,479.20000 COP
5000 ETB261,198.00000 COP
10000 ETB522,396.00000 COP