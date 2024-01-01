100 Colombian pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Convert COP to ETB at the real exchange rate

100 cop
1.45 etb

1.00000 COP = 0.01449 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 COP0.01449 ETB
5 COP0.07243 ETB
10 COP0.14486 ETB
20 COP0.28972 ETB
50 COP0.72429 ETB
100 COP1.44858 ETB
250 COP3.62145 ETB
500 COP7.24290 ETB
1000 COP14.48580 ETB
2000 COP28.97160 ETB
5000 COP72.42900 ETB
10000 COP144.85800 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Colombian Peso
1 ETB69.03290 COP
5 ETB345.16450 COP
10 ETB690.32900 COP
20 ETB1380.65800 COP
50 ETB3451.64500 COP
100 ETB6903.29000 COP
250 ETB17258.22500 COP
500 ETB34516.45000 COP
1000 ETB69032.90000 COP
2000 ETB138065.80000 COP
5000 ETB345164.50000 COP
10000 ETB690329.00000 COP