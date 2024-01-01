1 thousand Colombian pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert COP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
21.24 btn

1.00000 COP = 0.02124 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 COP0.02124 BTN
5 COP0.10618 BTN
10 COP0.21237 BTN
20 COP0.42473 BTN
50 COP1.06183 BTN
100 COP2.12366 BTN
250 COP5.30915 BTN
500 COP10.61830 BTN
1000 COP21.23660 BTN
2000 COP42.47320 BTN
5000 COP106.18300 BTN
10000 COP212.36600 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Colombian Peso
1 BTN47.08860 COP
5 BTN235.44300 COP
10 BTN470.88600 COP
20 BTN941.77200 COP
50 BTN2354.43000 COP
100 BTN4708.86000 COP
250 BTN11772.15000 COP
500 BTN23544.30000 COP
1000 BTN47088.60000 COP
2000 BTN94177.20000 COP
5000 BTN235443.00000 COP
10000 BTN470886.00000 COP