100 btn
4,678.46 cop

1.000 BTN = 46.78 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.741.4651.650.9717.766
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9231.7161.9321.13620.805
1 USD0.9410.804183.5161.3791.5520.91316.72
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Colombian Peso
1 BTN46.78460 COP
5 BTN233.92300 COP
10 BTN467.84600 COP
20 BTN935.69200 COP
50 BTN2,339.23000 COP
100 BTN4,678.46000 COP
250 BTN11,696.15000 COP
500 BTN23,392.30000 COP
1000 BTN46,784.60000 COP
2000 BTN93,569.20000 COP
5000 BTN233,923.00000 COP
10000 BTN467,846.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 COP0.02137 BTN
5 COP0.10687 BTN
10 COP0.21375 BTN
20 COP0.42749 BTN
50 COP1.06873 BTN
100 COP2.13745 BTN
250 COP5.34363 BTN
500 COP10.68725 BTN
1000 COP21.37450 BTN
2000 COP42.74900 BTN
5000 COP106.87250 BTN
10000 COP213.74500 BTN