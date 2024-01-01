Botswanan pulas to Swedish kronor today

Convert BWP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
784.64 sek

P1.000 BWP = kr0.7846 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80020.8002
Low0.77050.7570
Average0.78640.7824
Change1.63%-1.65%
1 BWP to SEK stats

The performance of BWP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8002 and a 30 day low of 0.7705. This means the 30 day average was 0.7864. The change for BWP to SEK was 1.63.

The performance of BWP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8002 and a 90 day low of 0.7570. This means the 90 day average was 0.7824. The change for BWP to SEK was -1.65.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Swedish Krona
1 BWP0.78464 SEK
5 BWP3.92320 SEK
10 BWP7.84640 SEK
20 BWP15.69280 SEK
50 BWP39.23200 SEK
100 BWP78.46400 SEK
250 BWP196.16000 SEK
500 BWP392.32000 SEK
1000 BWP784.64000 SEK
2000 BWP1,569.28000 SEK
5000 BWP3,923.20000 SEK
10000 BWP7,846.40000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Botswanan Pula
1 SEK1.27447 BWP
5 SEK6.37235 BWP
10 SEK12.74470 BWP
20 SEK25.48940 BWP
50 SEK63.72350 BWP
100 SEK127.44700 BWP
250 SEK318.61750 BWP
500 SEK637.23500 BWP
1000 SEK1,274.47000 BWP
2000 SEK2,548.94000 BWP
5000 SEK6,372.35000 BWP
10000 SEK12,744.70000 BWP