Botswanan pulas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BWP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
578.90 hkd

P1.000 BWP = $0.5789 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58050.5818
Low0.57400.5687
Average0.57710.5754
Change0.86%0.56%
1 BWP to HKD stats

The performance of BWP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5805 and a 30 day low of 0.5740. This means the 30 day average was 0.5771. The change for BWP to HKD was 0.86.

The performance of BWP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5818 and a 90 day low of 0.5687. This means the 90 day average was 0.5754. The change for BWP to HKD was 0.56.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BWP0.57890 HKD
5 BWP2.89450 HKD
10 BWP5.78900 HKD
20 BWP11.57800 HKD
50 BWP28.94500 HKD
100 BWP57.89000 HKD
250 BWP144.72500 HKD
500 BWP289.45000 HKD
1000 BWP578.90000 HKD
2000 BWP1,157.80000 HKD
5000 BWP2,894.50000 HKD
10000 BWP5,789.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Botswanan Pula
100 HKD172.74100 BWP
200 HKD345.48200 BWP
300 HKD518.22300 BWP
500 HKD863.70500 BWP
1000 HKD1,727.41000 BWP
2000 HKD3,454.82000 BWP
2500 HKD4,318.52500 BWP
3000 HKD5,182.23000 BWP
4000 HKD6,909.64000 BWP
5000 HKD8,637.05000 BWP
10000 HKD17,274.10000 BWP
20000 HKD34,548.20000 BWP