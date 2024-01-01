Botswanan pulas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BWP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
531.61 cny

P1.000 BWP = ¥0.5316 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54010.5401
Low0.53160.5276
Average0.53620.5340
Change-0.49%-0.38%
1 BWP to CNY stats

The performance of BWP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5401 and a 30 day low of 0.5316. This means the 30 day average was 0.5362. The change for BWP to CNY was -0.49.

The performance of BWP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5401 and a 90 day low of 0.5276. This means the 90 day average was 0.5340. The change for BWP to CNY was -0.38.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BWP0.53162 CNY
5 BWP2.65807 CNY
10 BWP5.31615 CNY
20 BWP10.63230 CNY
50 BWP26.58075 CNY
100 BWP53.16150 CNY
250 BWP132.90375 CNY
500 BWP265.80750 CNY
1000 BWP531.61500 CNY
2000 BWP1,063.23000 CNY
5000 BWP2,658.07500 CNY
10000 BWP5,316.15000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Botswanan Pula
1 CNY1.88106 BWP
5 CNY9.40530 BWP
10 CNY18.81060 BWP
20 CNY37.62120 BWP
50 CNY94.05300 BWP
100 CNY188.10600 BWP
250 CNY470.26500 BWP
500 CNY940.53000 BWP
1000 CNY1,881.06000 BWP
2000 CNY3,762.12000 BWP
5000 CNY9,405.30000 BWP
10000 CNY18,810.60000 BWP