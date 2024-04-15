100 Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

Convert BRL to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 brl
26.54 cad

1.000 BRL = 0.2654 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7351.4621.6460.97217.764
1 GBP1.17211.246104.0111.7141.931.13920.822
1 USD0.9410.803183.51.3761.5490.91516.716
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

How to convert Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.26535 CAD
5 BRL1.32676 CAD
10 BRL2.65352 CAD
20 BRL5.30704 CAD
50 BRL13.26760 CAD
100 BRL26.53520 CAD
250 BRL66.33800 CAD
500 BRL132.67600 CAD
1000 BRL265.35200 CAD
2000 BRL530.70400 CAD
5000 BRL1,326.76000 CAD
10000 BRL2,653.52000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3.76858 BRL
5 CAD18.84290 BRL
10 CAD37.68580 BRL
20 CAD75.37160 BRL
50 CAD188.42900 BRL
100 CAD376.85800 BRL
250 CAD942.14500 BRL
500 CAD1,884.29000 BRL
1000 CAD3,768.58000 BRL
2000 CAD7,537.16000 BRL
5000 CAD18,842.90000 BRL
10000 CAD37,685.80000 BRL