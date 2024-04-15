5,000 Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

Convert BRL to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
1,327.95 cad

1.000 BRL = 0.2656 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7481.4621.6460.97217.748
1 GBP1.17211.246104.0251.7141.9291.1420.804
1 USD0.9410.803183.5041.3761.5490.91516.7
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.26559 CAD
5 BRL1.32795 CAD
10 BRL2.65589 CAD
20 BRL5.31178 CAD
50 BRL13.27945 CAD
100 BRL26.55890 CAD
250 BRL66.39725 CAD
500 BRL132.79450 CAD
1000 BRL265.58900 CAD
2000 BRL531.17800 CAD
5000 BRL1,327.94500 CAD
10000 BRL2,655.89000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3.76522 BRL
5 CAD18.82610 BRL
10 CAD37.65220 BRL
20 CAD75.30440 BRL
50 CAD188.26100 BRL
100 CAD376.52200 BRL
250 CAD941.30500 BRL
500 CAD1,882.61000 BRL
1000 CAD3,765.22000 BRL
2000 CAD7,530.44000 BRL
5000 CAD18,826.10000 BRL
10000 CAD37,652.20000 BRL