1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BOB to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
88,988 xof

1.000 BOB = 88.99 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BOB88.98790 XOF
5 BOB444.93950 XOF
10 BOB889.87900 XOF
20 BOB1,779.75800 XOF
50 BOB4,449.39500 XOF
100 BOB8,898.79000 XOF
250 BOB22,246.97500 XOF
500 BOB44,493.95000 XOF
1000 BOB88,987.90000 XOF
2000 BOB177,975.80000 XOF
5000 BOB444,939.50000 XOF
10000 BOB889,879.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XOF0.01124 BOB
5 XOF0.05619 BOB
10 XOF0.11237 BOB
20 XOF0.22475 BOB
50 XOF0.56188 BOB
100 XOF1.12375 BOB
250 XOF2.80937 BOB
500 XOF5.61875 BOB
1000 XOF11.23750 BOB
2000 XOF22.47500 BOB
5000 XOF56.18750 BOB
10000 XOF112.37500 BOB