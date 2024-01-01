100 Bolivian bolivianos to Omani rials

Convert BOB to OMR at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ر.ع.0.05563 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
BOB to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

OMR
1 BOB to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05580.0559
Low0.05560.0555
Average0.05570.0557
Change-0.02%-0.15%
1 BOB to OMR stats

The performance of BOB to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0558 and a 30 day low of 0.0556. This means the 30 day average was 0.0557. The change for BOB to OMR was -0.02.

The performance of BOB to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0559 and a 90 day low of 0.0555. This means the 90 day average was 0.0557. The change for BOB to OMR was -0.15.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Omani Rial
1 BOB0.05563 OMR
5 BOB0.27815 OMR
10 BOB0.55631 OMR
20 BOB1.11262 OMR
50 BOB2.78155 OMR
100 BOB5.56309 OMR
250 BOB13.90773 OMR
500 BOB27.81545 OMR
1000 BOB55.63090 OMR
2000 BOB111.26180 OMR
5000 BOB278.15450 OMR
10000 BOB556.30900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 OMR17.97560 BOB
5 OMR89.87800 BOB
10 OMR179.75600 BOB
20 OMR359.51200 BOB
50 OMR898.78000 BOB
100 OMR1,797.56000 BOB
250 OMR4,493.90000 BOB
500 OMR8,987.80000 BOB
1000 OMR17,975.60000 BOB
2000 OMR35,951.20000 BOB
5000 OMR89,878.00000 BOB
10000 OMR179,756.00000 BOB