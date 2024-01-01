10 Omani rials to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert OMR to BOB at the real exchange rate

10 omr
179.09 bob

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Bs17.91 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.978818.0052
Low17.878517.8752
Average17.925117.9441
Change0.17%-0.24%
View full history

1 OMR to BOB stats

The performance of OMR to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.9788 and a 30 day low of 17.8785. This means the 30 day average was 17.9251. The change for OMR to BOB was 0.17.

The performance of OMR to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.0052 and a 90 day low of 17.8752. This means the 90 day average was 17.9441. The change for OMR to BOB was -0.24.

How to convert Omani rials to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 OMR17.90860 BOB
5 OMR89.54300 BOB
10 OMR179.08600 BOB
20 OMR358.17200 BOB
50 OMR895.43000 BOB
100 OMR1,790.86000 BOB
250 OMR4,477.15000 BOB
500 OMR8,954.30000 BOB
1000 OMR17,908.60000 BOB
2000 OMR35,817.20000 BOB
5000 OMR89,543.00000 BOB
10000 OMR179,086.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Omani Rial
1 BOB0.05584 OMR
5 BOB0.27919 OMR
10 BOB0.55839 OMR
20 BOB1.11678 OMR
50 BOB2.79195 OMR
100 BOB5.58390 OMR
250 BOB13.95975 OMR
500 BOB27.91950 OMR
1000 BOB55.83900 OMR
2000 BOB111.67800 OMR
5000 BOB279.19500 OMR
10000 BOB558.39000 OMR