2,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Jordanian dinars

Convert BOB to JOD at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = JD0.1025 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 BOB to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10280.1029
Low0.10230.1022
Average0.10250.1025
Change0.03%-0.04%
View full history

1 BOB to JOD stats

The performance of BOB to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1028 and a 30 day low of 0.1023. This means the 30 day average was 0.1025. The change for BOB to JOD was 0.03.

The performance of BOB to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1029 and a 90 day low of 0.1022. This means the 90 day average was 0.1025. The change for BOB to JOD was -0.04.

Track market ratesView BOB to JOD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.07558.927
1 CAD0.7161695.8031,235.510.6760.565111.05742.2
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Jordanian Dinar
1 BOB0.10250 JOD
5 BOB0.51248 JOD
10 BOB1.02495 JOD
20 BOB2.04990 JOD
50 BOB5.12475 JOD
100 BOB10.24950 JOD
250 BOB25.62375 JOD
500 BOB51.24750 JOD
1000 BOB102.49500 JOD
2000 BOB204.99000 JOD
5000 BOB512.47500 JOD
10000 BOB1,024.95000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 JOD9.75654 BOB
5 JOD48.78270 BOB
10 JOD97.56540 BOB
20 JOD195.13080 BOB
50 JOD487.82700 BOB
100 JOD975.65400 BOB
250 JOD2,439.13500 BOB
500 JOD4,878.27000 BOB
1000 JOD9,756.54000 BOB
2000 JOD19,513.08000 BOB
5000 JOD48,782.70000 BOB
10000 JOD97,565.40000 BOB