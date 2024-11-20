Bolivian boliviano to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.102 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.164% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.103 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.102 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.583% decrease in value.