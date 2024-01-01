10 Bolivian bolivianos to Euros

Convert BOB to EUR at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = €0.1364 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:51
BOB to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR
1 BOB to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13720.1372
Low0.13240.1290
Average0.13460.1321
Change2.12%4.82%
1 BOB to EUR stats

The performance of BOB to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1372 and a 30 day low of 0.1324. This means the 30 day average was 0.1346. The change for BOB to EUR was 2.12.

The performance of BOB to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1372 and a 90 day low of 0.1290. This means the 90 day average was 0.1321. The change for BOB to EUR was 4.82.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.397971.5851,725.210.9440.789154.96558.898
1 CAD0.7161695.6541,235.250.6760.565110.95542.171
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.1590.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Euro
1 BOB0.13645 EUR
5 BOB0.68224 EUR
10 BOB1.36448 EUR
20 BOB2.72896 EUR
50 BOB6.82240 EUR
100 BOB13.64480 EUR
250 BOB34.11200 EUR
500 BOB68.22400 EUR
1000 BOB136.44800 EUR
2000 BOB272.89600 EUR
5000 BOB682.24000 EUR
10000 BOB1,364.48000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EUR7.32878 BOB
5 EUR36.64390 BOB
10 EUR73.28780 BOB
20 EUR146.57560 BOB
50 EUR366.43900 BOB
100 EUR732.87800 BOB
250 EUR1,832.19500 BOB
500 EUR3,664.39000 BOB
1000 EUR7,328.78000 BOB
2000 EUR14,657.56000 BOB
5000 EUR36,643.90000 BOB
10000 EUR73,287.80000 BOB