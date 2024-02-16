5 Euros to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert EUR to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 eur
37.37 bob

1.00000 EUR = 7.47385 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EUR7.47385 BOB
5 EUR37.36925 BOB
10 EUR74.73850 BOB
20 EUR149.47700 BOB
50 EUR373.69250 BOB
100 EUR747.38500 BOB
250 EUR1868.46250 BOB
500 EUR3736.92500 BOB
1000 EUR7473.85000 BOB
2000 EUR14947.70000 BOB
5000 EUR37369.25000 BOB
10000 EUR74738.50000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Euro
1 BOB0.13380 EUR
5 BOB0.66900 EUR
10 BOB1.33800 EUR
20 BOB2.67600 EUR
50 BOB6.69000 EUR
100 BOB13.38000 EUR
250 BOB33.45000 EUR
500 BOB66.90000 EUR
1000 BOB133.80000 EUR
2000 BOB267.60000 EUR
5000 BOB669.00000 EUR
10000 BOB1338.00000 EUR