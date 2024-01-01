100 Bangladeshi takas to Nigerian nairas

Convert BDT to NGN at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₦14.44 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 BDT to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.436514.4365
Low14.101413.1931
Average14.292013.9330
Change2.38%9.18%
View full history

1 BDT to NGN stats

The performance of BDT to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.4365 and a 30 day low of 14.1014. This means the 30 day average was 14.2920. The change for BDT to NGN was 2.38.

The performance of BDT to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.4365 and a 90 day low of 13.1931. This means the 90 day average was 13.9330. The change for BDT to NGN was 9.18.

Track market ratesView BDT to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53758.8640.79284.4121.47.239
1 EUR1.05811.62662.2520.83789.271.4817.655
1 AUD0.6510.615138.2940.51554.9140.9114.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nigerian Naira
1 BDT14.43650 NGN
5 BDT72.18250 NGN
10 BDT144.36500 NGN
20 BDT288.73000 NGN
50 BDT721.82500 NGN
100 BDT1,443.65000 NGN
250 BDT3,609.12500 NGN
500 BDT7,218.25000 NGN
1000 BDT14,436.50000 NGN
2000 BDT28,873.00000 NGN
5000 BDT72,182.50000 NGN
10000 BDT144,365.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NGN0.06927 BDT
5 NGN0.34634 BDT
10 NGN0.69269 BDT
20 NGN1.38537 BDT
50 NGN3.46344 BDT
100 NGN6.92687 BDT
250 NGN17.31718 BDT
500 NGN34.63435 BDT
1000 NGN69.26870 BDT
2000 NGN138.53740 BDT
5000 NGN346.34350 BDT
10000 NGN692.68700 BDT