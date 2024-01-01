1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert NGN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
73.72 bdt

₦1.000 NGN = Tk0.07372 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07690.0879
Low0.07080.0708
Average0.07360.0772
Change-3.73%-6.85%
View full history

1 NGN to BDT stats

The performance of NGN to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0769 and a 30 day low of 0.0708. This means the 30 day average was 0.0736. The change for NGN to BDT was -3.73.

The performance of NGN to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0879 and a 90 day low of 0.0708. This means the 90 day average was 0.0772. The change for NGN to BDT was -6.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NGN0.07372 BDT
5 NGN0.36860 BDT
10 NGN0.73721 BDT
20 NGN1.47442 BDT
50 NGN3.68605 BDT
100 NGN7.37209 BDT
250 NGN18.43023 BDT
500 NGN36.86045 BDT
1000 NGN73.72090 BDT
2000 NGN147.44180 BDT
5000 NGN368.60450 BDT
10000 NGN737.20900 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nigerian Naira
1 BDT13.56470 NGN
5 BDT67.82350 NGN
10 BDT135.64700 NGN
20 BDT271.29400 NGN
50 BDT678.23500 NGN
100 BDT1,356.47000 NGN
250 BDT3,391.17500 NGN
500 BDT6,782.35000 NGN
1000 BDT13,564.70000 NGN
2000 BDT27,129.40000 NGN
5000 BDT67,823.50000 NGN
10000 BDT135,647.00000 NGN