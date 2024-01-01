10 Bangladeshi takas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BDT to MAD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = د.م.0.08350 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 BDT to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08370.0837
Low0.08190.0807
Average0.08280.0820
Change0.48%2.33%
View full history

1 BDT to MAD stats

The performance of BDT to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0837 and a 30 day low of 0.0819. This means the 30 day average was 0.0828. The change for BDT to MAD was 0.48.

The performance of BDT to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0837 and a 90 day low of 0.0807. This means the 90 day average was 0.0820. The change for BDT to MAD was 2.33.

Track market ratesView BDT to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53658.8880.79184.4151.3997.239
1 EUR1.05811.62662.3180.83789.3321.487.661
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3270.51554.9420.914.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4330.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moroccan Dirham
1 BDT0.08350 MAD
5 BDT0.41750 MAD
10 BDT0.83501 MAD
20 BDT1.67002 MAD
50 BDT4.17504 MAD
100 BDT8.35008 MAD
250 BDT20.87520 MAD
500 BDT41.75040 MAD
1000 BDT83.50080 MAD
2000 BDT167.00160 MAD
5000 BDT417.50400 MAD
10000 BDT835.00800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MAD11.97590 BDT
5 MAD59.87950 BDT
10 MAD119.75900 BDT
20 MAD239.51800 BDT
50 MAD598.79500 BDT
100 MAD1,197.59000 BDT
250 MAD2,993.97500 BDT
500 MAD5,987.95000 BDT
1000 MAD11,975.90000 BDT
2000 MAD23,951.80000 BDT
5000 MAD59,879.50000 BDT
10000 MAD119,759.00000 BDT