10 Moroccan dirhams to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MAD to BDT

د.م.1.000 MAD = Tk11.96 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
MAD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 MAD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.210212.3879
Low11.936811.9368
Average12.074012.1854
Change-0.90%-3.12%
1 MAD to BDT stats

The performance of MAD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2102 and a 30 day low of 11.9368. This means the 30 day average was 12.0740. The change for MAD to BDT was -0.90.

The performance of MAD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3879 and a 90 day low of 11.9368. This means the 90 day average was 12.1854. The change for MAD to BDT was -3.12.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1623.0420.7910.951.41.541.34418.13
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.74311.2011.771.9481.722.923
1 EUR1.053655.970.83311.4741.6221.41519.089

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MAD11.95700 BDT
5 MAD59.78500 BDT
10 MAD119.57000 BDT
20 MAD239.14000 BDT
50 MAD597.85000 BDT
100 MAD1,195.70000 BDT
250 MAD2,989.25000 BDT
500 MAD5,978.50000 BDT
1000 MAD11,957.00000 BDT
2000 MAD23,914.00000 BDT
5000 MAD59,785.00000 BDT
10000 MAD119,570.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moroccan Dirham
1 BDT0.08363 MAD
5 BDT0.41816 MAD
10 BDT0.83633 MAD
20 BDT1.67266 MAD
50 BDT4.18164 MAD
100 BDT8.36328 MAD
250 BDT20.90820 MAD
500 BDT41.81640 MAD
1000 BDT83.63280 MAD
2000 BDT167.26560 MAD
5000 BDT418.16400 MAD
10000 BDT836.32800 MAD