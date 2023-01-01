20 Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ARS to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.22 pen

1.00000 ARS = 0.01085 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.049487.29651.434421.648570.9622518.5636
1GBP1.1536711.2107100.7151.654911.901971.1101221.4169
1USD0.95290.825968183.18711.36691.570970.91717.6897
1INR0.01145520.009929040.012021110.01643160.01888480.01102330.21265

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ARS0.01085 PEN
5 ARS0.05426 PEN
10 ARS0.10851 PEN
20 ARS0.21702 PEN
50 ARS0.54256 PEN
100 ARS1.08511 PEN
250 ARS2.71278 PEN
500 ARS5.42555 PEN
1000 ARS10.85110 PEN
2000 ARS21.70220 PEN
5000 ARS54.25550 PEN
10000 ARS108.51100 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Argentine Peso
1 PEN92.15620 ARS
5 PEN460.78100 ARS
10 PEN921.56200 ARS
20 PEN1843.12400 ARS
50 PEN4607.81000 ARS
100 PEN9215.62000 ARS
250 PEN23039.05000 ARS
500 PEN46078.10000 ARS
1000 PEN92156.20000 ARS
2000 PEN184312.40000 ARS
5000 PEN460781.00000 ARS
10000 PEN921562.00000 ARS