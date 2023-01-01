2000 Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AOA to MAD at the real exchange rate

2000 aoa
24.72 mad

1.00000 AOA = 0.01236 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:9 UTC
AOA to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.049387.28821.434291.647250.963618.4584
1GBP1.1553311.2123100.8481.657091.903141.1132821.3258
1USD0.9530.824878183.18711.36691.569860.918317.5912
1INR0.01145630.009915940.012021110.01643160.01887140.0110390.211465

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Moroccan Dirham
1 AOA0.01236 MAD
5 AOA0.06181 MAD
10 AOA0.12362 MAD
20 AOA0.24725 MAD
50 AOA0.61812 MAD
100 AOA1.23624 MAD
250 AOA3.09060 MAD
500 AOA6.18120 MAD
1000 AOA12.36240 MAD
2000 AOA24.72480 MAD
5000 AOA61.81200 MAD
10000 AOA123.62400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 MAD80.89030 AOA
5 MAD404.45150 AOA
10 MAD808.90300 AOA
20 MAD1617.80600 AOA
50 MAD4044.51500 AOA
100 MAD8089.03000 AOA
250 MAD20222.57500 AOA
500 MAD40445.15000 AOA
1000 MAD80890.30000 AOA
2000 MAD161780.60000 AOA
5000 MAD404451.50000 AOA
10000 MAD808903.00000 AOA