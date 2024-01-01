20 Moroccan dirhams to Angolan kwanzas

Convert MAD to AOA at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Kz91.97 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
MAD to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
AOA
1 MAD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High93.733599.0293
Low91.968291.9682
Average92.835694.4872
Change-0.79%-2.03%
1 MAD to AOA stats

The performance of MAD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 93.7335 and a 30 day low of 91.9682. This means the 30 day average was 92.8356. The change for MAD to AOA was -0.79.

The performance of MAD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 99.0293 and a 90 day low of 91.9682. This means the 90 day average was 94.4872. The change for MAD to AOA was -2.03.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.9530.7910.951.3991.541.34418.13
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.8811.2011.771.9481.722.93
1 EUR1.053655.9380.83311.4731.6211.41519.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 MAD91.96990 AOA
5 MAD459.84950 AOA
10 MAD919.69900 AOA
20 MAD1,839.39800 AOA
50 MAD4,598.49500 AOA
100 MAD9,196.99000 AOA
250 MAD22,992.47500 AOA
500 MAD45,984.95000 AOA
1000 MAD91,969.90000 AOA
2000 MAD183,939.80000 AOA
5000 MAD459,849.50000 AOA
10000 MAD919,699.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Moroccan Dirham
1 AOA0.01087 MAD
5 AOA0.05437 MAD
10 AOA0.10873 MAD
20 AOA0.21746 MAD
50 AOA0.54366 MAD
100 AOA1.08731 MAD
250 AOA2.71828 MAD
500 AOA5.43655 MAD
1000 AOA10.87310 MAD
2000 AOA21.74620 MAD
5000 AOA54.36550 MAD
10000 AOA108.73100 MAD