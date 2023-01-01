50 Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AOA to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
0.62 mad

1.00000 AOA = 0.01235 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10 UTC
AOA to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Moroccan Dirham
1 AOA0.01235 MAD
5 AOA0.06175 MAD
10 AOA0.12351 MAD
20 AOA0.24702 MAD
50 AOA0.61754 MAD
100 AOA1.23508 MAD
250 AOA3.08770 MAD
500 AOA6.17540 MAD
1000 AOA12.35080 MAD
2000 AOA24.70160 MAD
5000 AOA61.75400 MAD
10000 AOA123.50800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 MAD80.96650 AOA
5 MAD404.83250 AOA
10 MAD809.66500 AOA
20 MAD1619.33000 AOA
50 MAD4048.32500 AOA
100 MAD8096.65000 AOA
250 MAD20241.62500 AOA
500 MAD40483.25000 AOA
1000 MAD80966.50000 AOA
2000 MAD161933.00000 AOA
5000 MAD404832.50000 AOA
10000 MAD809665.00000 AOA