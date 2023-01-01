20 Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert AOA to BTN at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
1.99 btn

1.00000 AOA = 0.09969 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050887.42391.435811.646630.9642518.4102
1GBP1.1552711.21395100.9981.658741.90231.1139721.2686
1USD0.951650.823757183.19751.36641.567030.917717.5202
1INR0.01143850.009901220.012019610.01642360.01883510.01103040.210586

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AOA0.09969 BTN
5 AOA0.49847 BTN
10 AOA0.99694 BTN
20 AOA1.99388 BTN
50 AOA4.98471 BTN
100 AOA9.96942 BTN
250 AOA24.92355 BTN
500 AOA49.84710 BTN
1000 AOA99.69420 BTN
2000 AOA199.38840 BTN
5000 AOA498.47100 BTN
10000 AOA996.94200 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Angolan Kwanza
1 BTN10.03070 AOA
5 BTN50.15350 AOA
10 BTN100.30700 AOA
20 BTN200.61400 AOA
50 BTN501.53500 AOA
100 BTN1003.07000 AOA
250 BTN2507.67500 AOA
500 BTN5015.35000 AOA
1000 BTN10030.70000 AOA
2000 BTN20061.40000 AOA
5000 BTN50153.50000 AOA
10000 BTN100307.00000 AOA