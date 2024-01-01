10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BTN to AOA at the real exchange rate

10 btn
100.80 aoa

1.000 BTN = 10.08 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Angolan Kwanza
1 BTN10.08020 AOA
5 BTN50.40100 AOA
10 BTN100.80200 AOA
20 BTN201.60400 AOA
50 BTN504.01000 AOA
100 BTN1,008.02000 AOA
250 BTN2,520.05000 AOA
500 BTN5,040.10000 AOA
1000 BTN10,080.20000 AOA
2000 BTN20,160.40000 AOA
5000 BTN50,401.00000 AOA
10000 BTN100,802.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AOA0.09920 BTN
5 AOA0.49602 BTN
10 AOA0.99204 BTN
20 AOA1.98408 BTN
50 AOA4.96021 BTN
100 AOA9.92041 BTN
250 AOA24.80103 BTN
500 AOA49.60205 BTN
1000 AOA99.20410 BTN
2000 AOA198.40820 BTN
5000 AOA496.02050 BTN
10000 AOA992.04100 BTN