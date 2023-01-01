500 Angolan kwanzas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert AOA to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
49.84 btn

1.00000 AOA = 0.09969 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28 UTC
AOA to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0507587.41981.435641.64720.9641518.4085
1GBP1.1553311.21395100.9981.658621.903041.1139221.2677
1USD0.95170.823757183.19751.36631.567640.917717.5194
1INR0.01143910.009901220.012019610.01642240.01884240.01103040.210576

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AOA0.09969 BTN
5 AOA0.49845 BTN
10 AOA0.99689 BTN
20 AOA1.99379 BTN
50 AOA4.98447 BTN
100 AOA9.96894 BTN
250 AOA24.92235 BTN
500 AOA49.84470 BTN
1000 AOA99.68940 BTN
2000 AOA199.37880 BTN
5000 AOA498.44700 BTN
10000 AOA996.89400 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Angolan Kwanza
1 BTN10.03120 AOA
5 BTN50.15600 AOA
10 BTN100.31200 AOA
20 BTN200.62400 AOA
50 BTN501.56000 AOA
100 BTN1003.12000 AOA
250 BTN2507.80000 AOA
500 BTN5015.60000 AOA
1000 BTN10031.20000 AOA
2000 BTN20062.40000 AOA
5000 BTN50156.00000 AOA
10000 BTN100312.00000 AOA