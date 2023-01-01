20 Angolan kwanzas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert AOA to AED at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.09 aed

1.00000 AOA = 0.00440 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16 UTC
AOA to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 AED
Mid market rate

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AOA0.00440 AED
5 AOA0.02202 AED
10 AOA0.04405 AED
20 AOA0.08809 AED
50 AOA0.22023 AED
100 AOA0.44047 AED
250 AOA1.10117 AED
500 AOA2.20234 AED
1000 AOA4.40467 AED
2000 AOA8.80934 AED
5000 AOA22.02335 AED
10000 AOA44.04670 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 AED227.03200 AOA
5 AED1135.16000 AOA
10 AED2270.32000 AOA
20 AED4540.64000 AOA
50 AED11351.60000 AOA
100 AED22703.20000 AOA
250 AED56758.00000 AOA
500 AED113516.00000 AOA
1000 AED227032.00000 AOA
2000 AED454064.00000 AOA
5000 AED1135160.00000 AOA
10000 AED2270320.00000 AOA