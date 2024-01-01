20 Angolan kwanzas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert AOA to AED at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.08 aed

Kz1.000 AOA = د.إ0.003985 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
AOA to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 AOA to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0043
Low0.00400.0040
Average0.00410.0042
Change-3.52%-7.09%
1 AOA to AED stats

The performance of AOA to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for AOA to AED was -3.52.

The performance of AOA to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0043 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for AOA to AED was -7.09.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AOA0.00398 AED
5 AOA0.01992 AED
10 AOA0.03985 AED
20 AOA0.07969 AED
50 AOA0.19923 AED
100 AOA0.39846 AED
250 AOA0.99614 AED
500 AOA1.99228 AED
1000 AOA3.98455 AED
2000 AOA7.96910 AED
5000 AOA19.92275 AED
10000 AOA39.84550 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 AED250.96900 AOA
5 AED1,254.84500 AOA
10 AED2,509.69000 AOA
20 AED5,019.38000 AOA
50 AED12,548.45000 AOA
100 AED25,096.90000 AOA
250 AED62,742.25000 AOA
500 AED125,484.50000 AOA
1000 AED250,969.00000 AOA
2000 AED501,938.00000 AOA
5000 AED1,254,845.00000 AOA
10000 AED2,509,690.00000 AOA