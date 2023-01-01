1 Armenian dram to Azerbaijani manats

Convert AMD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.00 azn

1.00000 AMD = 0.00435 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57 UTC
AMD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AMD0.00435 AZN
5 AMD0.02177 AZN
10 AMD0.04353 AZN
20 AMD0.08707 AZN
50 AMD0.21767 AZN
100 AMD0.43534 AZN
250 AMD1.08834 AZN
500 AMD2.17668 AZN
1000 AMD4.35337 AZN
2000 AMD8.70674 AZN
5000 AMD21.76685 AZN
10000 AMD43.53370 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 AZN229.70700 AMD
5 AZN1148.53500 AMD
10 AZN2297.07000 AMD
20 AZN4594.14000 AMD
50 AZN11485.35000 AMD
100 AZN22970.70000 AMD
250 AZN57426.75000 AMD
500 AZN114853.50000 AMD
1000 AZN229707.00000 AMD
2000 AZN459414.00000 AMD
5000 AZN1148535.00000 AMD
10000 AZN2297070.00000 AMD