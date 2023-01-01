1 Albanian lek to Ghanaian cedis

Convert ALL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.11 ghs

1.00000 ALL = 0.11172 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:47 UTC
ALL to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ALL0.11172 GHS
5 ALL0.55861 GHS
10 ALL1.11723 GHS
20 ALL2.23446 GHS
50 ALL5.58615 GHS
100 ALL11.17230 GHS
250 ALL27.93075 GHS
500 ALL55.86150 GHS
1000 ALL111.72300 GHS
2000 ALL223.44600 GHS
5000 ALL558.61500 GHS
10000 ALL1117.23000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Albanian Lek
1 GHS8.95071 ALL
5 GHS44.75355 ALL
10 GHS89.50710 ALL
20 GHS179.01420 ALL
50 GHS447.53550 ALL
100 GHS895.07100 ALL
250 GHS2237.67750 ALL
500 GHS4475.35500 ALL
1000 GHS8950.71000 ALL
2000 GHS17901.42000 ALL
5000 GHS44753.55000 ALL
10000 GHS89507.10000 ALL