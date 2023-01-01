20 Ghanaian cedis to Albanian leks

Convert GHS to ALL at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
179.82 all

1.00000 GHS = 8.99113 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 ALL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047287.1821.433881.6490.9618518.5454
1GBP1.1536711.20815100.5821.654261.902451.1096621.3957
1USD0.95490.827712183.25251.369251.574680.918517.7095
1INR0.01147030.009942190.012011710.0164470.01891450.01103270.21272

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Albanian Lek
1 GHS8.99113 ALL
5 GHS44.95565 ALL
10 GHS89.91130 ALL
20 GHS179.82260 ALL
50 GHS449.55650 ALL
100 GHS899.11300 ALL
250 GHS2247.78250 ALL
500 GHS4495.56500 ALL
1000 GHS8991.13000 ALL
2000 GHS17982.26000 ALL
5000 GHS44955.65000 ALL
10000 GHS89911.30000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ALL0.11122 GHS
5 ALL0.55610 GHS
10 ALL1.11221 GHS
20 ALL2.22442 GHS
50 ALL5.56105 GHS
100 ALL11.12210 GHS
250 ALL27.80525 GHS
500 ALL55.61050 GHS
1000 ALL111.22100 GHS
2000 ALL222.44200 GHS
5000 ALL556.10500 GHS
10000 ALL1112.21000 GHS