20 ghs
129.44 all

GH¢1.000 GHS = Lek6.472 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
1 USD11.3660.93218.1090.7881.3531.50383.47
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2580.5770.9911.161.112
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4340.8461.4521.61389.58
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Albanian Lek
1 GHS6.47224 ALL
5 GHS32.36120 ALL
10 GHS64.72240 ALL
20 GHS129.44480 ALL
50 GHS323.61200 ALL
100 GHS647.22400 ALL
250 GHS1,618.06000 ALL
500 GHS3,236.12000 ALL
1000 GHS6,472.24000 ALL
2000 GHS12,944.48000 ALL
5000 GHS32,361.20000 ALL
10000 GHS64,722.40000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ALL0.15451 GHS
5 ALL0.77253 GHS
10 ALL1.54506 GHS
20 ALL3.09012 GHS
50 ALL7.72530 GHS
100 ALL15.45060 GHS
250 ALL38.62650 GHS
500 ALL77.25300 GHS
1000 ALL154.50600 GHS
2000 ALL309.01200 GHS
5000 ALL772.53000 GHS
10000 ALL1,545.06000 GHS