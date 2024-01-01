Convert ALL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 Albanian lek to Ghanaian cedis

1 all
0.15 ghs

Lek1.000 ALL = GH¢0.1520 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
How to convert Albanian leks to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ALL0.15203 GHS
5 ALL0.76013 GHS
10 ALL1.52026 GHS
20 ALL3.04052 GHS
50 ALL7.60130 GHS
100 ALL15.20260 GHS
250 ALL38.00650 GHS
500 ALL76.01300 GHS
1000 ALL152.02600 GHS
2000 ALL304.05200 GHS
5000 ALL760.13000 GHS
10000 ALL1520.26000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Albanian Lek
1 GHS6.57784 ALL
5 GHS32.88920 ALL
10 GHS65.77840 ALL
20 GHS131.55680 ALL
50 GHS328.89200 ALL
100 GHS657.78400 ALL
250 GHS1644.46000 ALL
500 GHS3288.92000 ALL
1000 GHS6577.84000 ALL
2000 GHS13155.68000 ALL
5000 GHS32889.20000 ALL
10000 GHS65778.40000 ALL