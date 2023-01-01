5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AED to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 aed
14.01 mad

1.00000 AED = 2.80160 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:8 UTC
AED to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moroccan Dirham
1 AED2.80160 MAD
5 AED14.00800 MAD
10 AED28.01600 MAD
20 AED56.03200 MAD
50 AED140.08000 MAD
100 AED280.16000 MAD
250 AED700.40000 MAD
500 AED1400.80000 MAD
1000 AED2801.60000 MAD
2000 AED5603.20000 MAD
5000 AED14008.00000 MAD
10000 AED28016.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MAD0.35694 AED
5 MAD1.78470 AED
10 MAD3.56939 AED
20 MAD7.13878 AED
50 MAD17.84695 AED
100 MAD35.69390 AED
250 MAD89.23475 AED
500 MAD178.46950 AED
1000 MAD356.93900 AED
2000 MAD713.87800 AED
5000 MAD1784.69500 AED
10000 MAD3569.39000 AED