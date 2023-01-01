2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AED to MAD at the real exchange rate

2000 aed
5602.92 mad

1.00000 AED = 2.80146 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:7 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0564587.90931.436241.650060.9673518.4177
1GBP1.1534711.21855101.3981.656621.903241.1158121.2437
1USD0.946550.820647183.2121.35951.561890.915717.4336
1INR0.01137540.009862130.012017510.01633780.018770.01100440.209508

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moroccan Dirham
1 AED2.80146 MAD
5 AED14.00730 MAD
10 AED28.01460 MAD
20 AED56.02920 MAD
50 AED140.07300 MAD
100 AED280.14600 MAD
250 AED700.36500 MAD
500 AED1400.73000 MAD
1000 AED2801.46000 MAD
2000 AED5602.92000 MAD
5000 AED14007.30000 MAD
10000 AED28014.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MAD0.35696 AED
5 MAD1.78478 AED
10 MAD3.56956 AED
20 MAD7.13912 AED
50 MAD17.84780 AED
100 MAD35.69560 AED
250 MAD89.23900 AED
500 MAD178.47800 AED
1000 MAD356.95600 AED
2000 MAD713.91200 AED
5000 MAD1784.78000 AED
10000 MAD3569.56000 AED