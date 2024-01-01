500 Moroccan dirhams to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MAD to AED at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = د.إ0.3673 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
MAD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 MAD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37520.3812
Low0.36690.3669
Average0.37110.3747
Change-0.95%-3.24%
1 MAD to AED stats

The performance of MAD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3752 and a 30 day low of 0.3669. This means the 30 day average was 0.3711. The change for MAD to AED was -0.95.

The performance of MAD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3812 and a 90 day low of 0.3669. This means the 90 day average was 0.3747. The change for MAD to AED was -3.24.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MAD0.36735 AED
5 MAD1.83673 AED
10 MAD3.67346 AED
20 MAD7.34692 AED
50 MAD18.36730 AED
100 MAD36.73460 AED
250 MAD91.83650 AED
500 MAD183.67300 AED
1000 MAD367.34600 AED
2000 MAD734.69200 AED
5000 MAD1,836.73000 AED
10000 MAD3,673.46000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moroccan Dirham
1 AED2.72223 MAD
5 AED13.61115 MAD
10 AED27.22230 MAD
20 AED54.44460 MAD
50 AED136.11150 MAD
100 AED272.22300 MAD
250 AED680.55750 MAD
500 AED1,361.11500 MAD
1000 AED2,722.23000 MAD
2000 AED5,444.46000 MAD
5000 AED13,611.15000 MAD
10000 AED27,222.30000 MAD