5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Comorian francs

Convert AED to KMF at the real exchange rate

5,000 aed
634,635 kmf

1.00000 AED = 126.92700 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.056287.8231.436121.651470.9673518.418
1GBP1.1528711.21765101.2481.655641.903921.1152321.2334
1USD0.94680.821254183.151.35971.56360.9158517.438
1INR0.01138650.009876780.012026510.01635240.01880460.01101440.209717

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 AED126.92700 KMF
5 AED634.63500 KMF
10 AED1269.27000 KMF
20 AED2538.54000 KMF
50 AED6346.35000 KMF
100 AED12692.70000 KMF
250 AED31731.75000 KMF
500 AED63463.50000 KMF
1000 AED126927.00000 KMF
2000 AED253854.00000 KMF
5000 AED634635.00000 KMF
10000 AED1269270.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KMF0.00788 AED
5 KMF0.03939 AED
10 KMF0.07879 AED
20 KMF0.15757 AED
50 KMF0.39393 AED
100 KMF0.78785 AED
250 KMF1.96964 AED
500 KMF3.93927 AED
1000 KMF7.87855 AED
2000 KMF15.75710 AED
5000 KMF39.39275 AED
10000 KMF78.78550 AED