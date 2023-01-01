1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Botswanan pulas
Convert AED to BWP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Botswanan Pula
|1 AED
|3.74746 BWP
|5 AED
|18.73730 BWP
|10 AED
|37.47460 BWP
|20 AED
|74.94920 BWP
|50 AED
|187.37300 BWP
|100 AED
|374.74600 BWP
|250 AED
|936.86500 BWP
|500 AED
|1873.73000 BWP
|1000 AED
|3747.46000 BWP
|2000 AED
|7494.92000 BWP
|5000 AED
|18737.30000 BWP
|10000 AED
|37474.60000 BWP