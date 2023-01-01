50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas

Convert AED to BWP at the real exchange rate

50 aed
187.37 bwp

1.00000 AED = 3.74746 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:58 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0568587.87711.436151.650040.9679518.406
1GBP1.153211.21875101.3391.656161.902811.1162421.2256
1USD0.946250.820513183.151.35891.561280.9158517.4159
1INR0.01137950.009867860.012026510.01634280.01877670.01101440.209452

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 AED3.74746 BWP
5 AED18.73730 BWP
10 AED37.47460 BWP
20 AED74.94920 BWP
50 AED187.37300 BWP
100 AED374.74600 BWP
250 AED936.86500 BWP
500 AED1873.73000 BWP
1000 AED3747.46000 BWP
2000 AED7494.92000 BWP
5000 AED18737.30000 BWP
10000 AED37474.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BWP0.26685 AED
5 BWP1.33424 AED
10 BWP2.66847 AED
20 BWP5.33694 AED
50 BWP13.34235 AED
100 BWP26.68470 AED
250 BWP66.71175 AED
500 BWP133.42350 AED
1000 BWP266.84700 AED
2000 BWP533.69400 AED
5000 BWP1334.23500 AED
10000 BWP2668.47000 AED