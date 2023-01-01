East Caribbean dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert XCD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
921,771 tzs

1.00000 XCD = 921.77100 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.66081.529990.7989131.3720583.321.34020.91735
1 ZAR0.053588410.08198940.04281240.07352584.464970.0718190.049159
1 AUD0.653612.196710.522170.89677254.4580.8759550.599578
1 GBP1.251723.35771.9150911.71739104.2921.677531.14824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XCD921.77100 TZS
5 XCD4608.85500 TZS
10 XCD9217.71000 TZS
20 XCD18435.42000 TZS
50 XCD46088.55000 TZS
100 XCD92177.10000 TZS
250 XCD230442.75000 TZS
500 XCD460885.50000 TZS
1000 XCD921771.00000 TZS
2000 XCD1843542.00000 TZS
5000 XCD4608855.00000 TZS
10000 XCD9217710.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / East Caribbean Dollar
1 TZS0.00108 XCD
5 TZS0.00542 XCD
10 TZS0.01085 XCD
20 TZS0.02170 XCD
50 TZS0.05424 XCD
100 TZS0.10849 XCD
250 TZS0.27122 XCD
500 TZS0.54244 XCD
1000 TZS1.08487 XCD
2000 TZS2.16974 XCD
5000 TZS5.42435 XCD
10000 TZS10.84870 XCD