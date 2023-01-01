Samoan talas to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert WST to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
1,655,280 mga

1.00000 WST = 1655.28000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.089890.82391.495591.668910.963818.7563
1 GBP1.1483711.25155104.3041.717561.916621.106821.5402
1 USD0.91760.799009183.341.372351.531390.884417.2108
1 INR0.01101030.009587340.01199910.01646690.01837530.0106120.206513

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malagasy Ariary
1 WST1655.28000 MGA
5 WST8276.40000 MGA
10 WST16552.80000 MGA
20 WST33105.60000 MGA
50 WST82764.00000 MGA
100 WST165528.00000 MGA
250 WST413820.00000 MGA
500 WST827640.00000 MGA
1000 WST1655280.00000 MGA
2000 WST3310560.00000 MGA
5000 WST8276400.00000 MGA
10000 WST16552800.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Samoan Tala
1 MGA0.00060 WST
5 MGA0.00302 WST
10 MGA0.00604 WST
20 MGA0.01208 WST
50 MGA0.03021 WST
100 MGA0.06041 WST
250 MGA0.15103 WST
500 MGA0.30206 WST
1000 MGA0.60413 WST
2000 MGA1.20826 WST
5000 MGA3.02065 WST
10000 MGA6.04129 WST